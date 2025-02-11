World Series Of Poker Returns To Central New York

Poker players, get ready. The World Series of Poker is making its way back to Central New York for 2025.

It'll all go down at the Turning Stone Resort Casino from March 13th - March 24th 2025. This marks the fourth consecutive year that New York’s only WSOP Circuit Event is taking over and it’s shaping up to be the biggest one yet.

If you’re looking for high-stakes action and massive payouts, this is the event for you. With a record-breaking $2.6 million in guaranteed total prizes, players can expect fierce competition and life-changing winnings. Last year’s payouts soared past $6.2 million, and 2025 is expected to be even bigger.

The highlight of the event? A shot at poker immortality. Players will compete for 18 prestigious WSOP gold rings, with the ultimate prize being a seat at the WSOP Main Event in Las Vegas this summer. The Turning Stone Main Event alone guarantees a $1 million payout, with the champion not only taking home a massive cash prize but also earning that coveted gold ring and a $10,000 entry to the Main Event in Vegas. Each ring winner also secures a free entry into the WSOP $1 Million Free Roll Tournament, adding even more excitement to the mix.

Turning Stone is pulling out all the stops with a packed schedule of tournaments, including a 2-day Mini Main Event with a $500,000 guarantee, a Ladies-Only Event with a $25,000 prize pool, and a Monster Stack Tournament with a $200,000 guarantee. Seniors aren’t left out either, with two dedicated tournaments, each offering $100,000 in guaranteed payouts.

Whether you're a seasoned pro or a first-time player, the WSOPC at Turning Stone welcomes all skill levels. So, if you’ve ever dreamed of winning big and making a run at the World Series of Poker, this is your chance. Mark your calendars, sharpen your skills, and get ready for an unforgettable 12 days of poker.

For more information, you can find it online with Turning Stone here.