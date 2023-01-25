Another Winter Storm Will Create Difficult Travel in Parts of CNY

Here comes more snow. How much will fall depends on where you live in Central New York. It could be anywhere from 2 to 10 inches.

Significant snow from the second storm this week could create difficult travel once again. The National Weather Service has issued advisories and warnings for most of the area.

Winter Storm Warning

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 10 AM Wednesday, January 25 to 7 PM Thursday, January 26 in Northern Oneida County.

Heavy mixed precipitation is expected. It'll start with snow, which could be heavy at times Wednesday afternoon and evening. It'll turn into a mix of freezing rain, sleet, and drizzle by Wednesday night. Then it'll change back into Lake Effect Snow Showers around daybreak on Thursday and continue throughout the day. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour at times are possible.

Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Northern Oneida County could see 6 to 10 inches of snow and ice accumulations.

Credit - Noaa.gov Credit - Noaa.gov loading...

Winter Weather Advisory

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 9 AM to 10 PM on Wednesday, January 25 in most all other parts of Central New York.

Mixed precipitation is expected with 2 to 5 inches of snow and light ice accumulations in Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango, Onondaga, and Otsego counties.

Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

The snow could be heavy at times Wednesday morning and afternoon before transitioning to a wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain, and rain Wednesday evening.

Simple Winter Driving Tips Some Boneheads Forget Every Year It happens every time it snows. People seem to forget how to drive in winter weather, even in Central and Upstate New York. Here are a few simple tips to make it safer for you and everyone else on the road.

22 Things You'll Never Understand Until You Survive a CNY Winter Here's 22 things you'll never understand until you've survived a Central New York winter.