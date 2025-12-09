Make Your 2026 Wish on Confetti That Falls in Times Square on New Year’s Eve
You can put your wish for 2026 on confetti that'll fall in Times Square on New Year's Eve. And you don't even have to go to the Big Apple to do it.
The confetti that flutters down in Times Square on New Year's Eve is filled with wishes from people around the world. Whether it's a personal goal, a dream for the future, or doing something for the very first time, these wishes are added to over a ton of confetti that floats down at midnight.
“The confetti showering Times Square symbolizes the dawn of renewed hope as individuals not only reflect on their past, but also look forward to new achievements in the year ahead,” said Tom Harris, President of the Times Square Alliance.
Wish in Person or Online
You can be a part of the magical night by making your wish in person through the mobile Wishing Wall on the plazas in Times Square. Share your New Year's wish online or on Twitter and Instagram using #ConfettiWish.
You have until December 29 to submit your wish.
Wishes will be added to the thousands of others released above Times Square at midnight on New Year's Eve for all the world to see.
