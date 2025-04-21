Every Cheese Lover’s Dreams Are Granted In Central New York
If you're a cheese lover here in Central New York, the wait is finally over.
The Wedge is now open in Syracuse at 2802 James Street in Syracuse. The whole concept was created by Sarah Simiele, who is also the award-winning cheesemonger behind The Curd Nerd.
So far one reviewer at Wander Cuse says the vibe is warm, quirky, and charming. The whole place specializes in CHEESE:
Now, the space is open, with cream-colored side walls and a navy blue bar back. A mix of salvaged tables and chairs in various shapes and sizes are scattered throughout the restaurant. When building up the space, Sarah had asked friends, family, and neighbors for any old items that they would be willing to donate to the space. Each thrifted piece adds to its charm. Around the front corner is a beautifully curated display of vinyl records. Everything from Taylor Swift and Noah Kahan to Joni Mitchell and The Beatles."
Sarah and her team are working with local chefs and mixologists to bring something really special to each table.. Everything is super fresh, with pasta made in-house every day. You’ll find everything from duck confit to beet salad to a rotating daily mac and cheese made with whatever cheese Sarah’s loving that day.
Drinks are also a big part of the experience. They’ve got a full bar stocked with local beer, cider, and creative cocktails—including non-alcoholic versions. And for dessert? They’re serving up things like crème brûlée, handmade truffles, and ice cream—plus, of course, dessert cheese boards.
There are already plans in the works for Sunday brunch and private events. And while you probably won’t find vegan cheese on the menu (due to allergy concerns), they’re happy to accommodate dairy-free diners when they can.
On Facebook, they write that their hours will be Wednesday - Saturday 4pm - 10pm and Sundays 11am - 4pm for brunch. You can learn more about them online on their website here.
