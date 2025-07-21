If you’re a fan of barbecue, live music, and ice-cold drinks on a warm summer day (and honestly, who isn’t?), you’re going to want to mark your calendar for The Bar-B-Cuse Fest.

This mouthwatering summer celebration is completely free to attend and is taking over Clinton Square on August 19th from 3PM to 11PM—so come hungry and ready to vibe.

What to Eat and Drink at Bar-B-Cuse

There’s no shortage of food either. You’ll find food trucks galore, each one offering at least one smoky, saucy, fall-off-the-bone BBQ special. And while the food’s the main event, the drink menu isn’t holding back either—think ice-cold beer, local craft brews, wine, wine slushies, cocktails, and spirits.

Full Concert Lineup You’ll Love

Musically, expect an all-day concert in the heart of downtown Syracuse. Expect killer sets from Modafferi, 4 Fellas and A Fifth, and Transient Kicks. Whether you bring a lawn chair or dance in the streets, you’re in for a good time.

Explore Local Vendors and Crafts

That’s not all—there’ll also be craft vendors set up throughout the square, so you can browse handmade goods between pulled pork sandwiches and brisket platters. Pets are welcome, so bring your furry friend along for the fun. Just remember: no outside booze and leave those oversized backpacks at home.

Supporting a Cause: 727 Instrumental, Inc.

But here’s the best part: all proceeds from this event go toward a truly meaningful cause. The festival supports 727 Instrumental, Inc., a nonprofit that provides musical instruments and free lessons to underserved students in Central New York.

The founder of the organization shared a powerful story—how, as a third grader at Webster Elementary, he almost had to give up playing the saxophone because his family couldn’t afford one. Thanks to a kind-hearted band teacher and a bit of creative problem-solving, he got to keep playing. Now, he’s making sure no child has to give up their musical dreams for the same reason.

So come for the food, stay for the music, and leave knowing you’ve helped make a difference. Learn more at 727instrumental.org.

