Thank You! NYSP Recover Stolen Jeep with Missing Dog Inside

Thanks to the State Police and the power of social media, one little dog is finally being reunited with their family.

It's one thing to steal someone's car, because we all know that it's an awful thing to do. But it's even worse someone would steal a car with someone's dog in it. How could you be so cruel?

The Great Glenn Rescue

NYSP Dispatch recently received a call of a missing Jeep Cherokee from the Waterloo Outlets, right off the Thruway. It appeared someone had broken into the vehicle and driven away with it.

To make matters worse, the owners dog Glenn was inside the car too. Glenn is a little white Morkie, now missing and scared to death in the back of the Jeep.

The NYSP quickly created a post on Facebook, asking anyone for help finding the owner's Jeep and little Morkie. The post got over 8.4 thousand shares and 700+ comments, with everyone wanting to get Glenn back to his family.

Sure enough, the post worked like magic. They were able to find Glenn and the car the very next day, all thanks to the power of social media.

Credit - New York State Police via Facebook Credit - New York State Police via Facebook loading...

The State Police want to thank everyone for their help in finding both the stolen Jeep and Glenn. You made the owner's entire year to be reunited with their dog once again. Not to mention getting their car back!

Follow the NYSP on Facebook to help with any future cases like this.

Wayward Pot-Bellied Pig Rescued in Rensselaer County

New York State Police Rescue More Than Humans New York State Police rescue more than humans. They help save defenseless animals too.

14 Reasons Rome Police Department is Among the Best in CNY Rome police officers go above and beyond the call of duty every day. Here are 14 reasons why they are among the best in Central New York.

Emotional Goodbye: K9 Max's Final Walkout with the Saugerties Police Department Supporters lined up to say goodbye to the K9 who was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer back in April.