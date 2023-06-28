The smoke is back in New York and so are the health advisories.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and State Department of Health (DOH) have issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for the Eastern Lake Ontario, Central New York, and Western New York regions for Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

Central New York: Air quality is forecasted to reach 'Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups' AQI levels in Oneida, Onondaga, and Madison counties that include the cities of Boonville, Syracuse, Hamilton, Oneida, Rome, and Utica.

Western New York: Air quality is forecasted to reach 'Unhealthy' Air Quality Index levels.

Air Quality Index

DEC meteorologists predict levels of pollution are expected to exceed an Air Quality Index (AQI) value of 100.

New Yorkers also are urged to take the following energy-saving and pollution-reducing steps:

Use mass transit instead of driving

Conserve fuel and reduce exhaust emissions by combining necessary motor vehicle trips

Turn off all lights and electrical appliances in unoccupied areas.

Use fans to circulate air. If air conditioning is necessary, set thermostats at 78 degrees.

Close the blinds and shades to limit heat build-up and to preserve cooled air.

Limit the use of household appliances. If necessary, run appliances like dishwashers, dryers, pool pumps, and water heaters at off-peak (after 7 p.m.) hours.

Set refrigerators and freezers at more efficient temperatures.

Purchase and install energy-efficient lighting and appliances with the Energy Star label.

Reduce or eliminate outdoor burning.

The advisory remains in effect until midnight on June 28.

To check your location's current air quality visit airnow.gov.

