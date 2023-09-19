Important Updates: What Hunters Need to Know for New Small Game Hunting Season

It's almost time for small game hunting in New York State. There are some changes to the season. Here's everything you need to know about dates, bag limits, and new rules this year.

Increased Mallard and Canada Goose Opportunities

Hunters can enjoy even more waterfowl hunting opportunities, with an increase in mallard and Canada goose bag limits and an extended goose season this year.

• The mallard bag limit increased to no more than 4 mallards per day, 2 may be hens.

• Canada goose season length and bag limits increased to 45 days with a bag limit of 3 per day in the West Central, East Central, Northeast, Lake Champlain, and Hudson Valley Zones.

Canada Goose standing next to a canal. Sunny weather. jremes84 loading...

Special Waterfowl Hunting Days

Most waterfowl zones also have special hunting days for youth and members of the military that often begin prior to the regular hunting season, giving these hunters the opportunity to hunt with less hunting pressure.

Youth Waterfowl Days

Northeast, Southeast, and Lake Champlain Zones: Sept. 23 and 24

Western Zone: Sept. 30 and Oct. 1

Long Island Zone: Nov.4 and 5

Military and Veteran Hunting Days

Northeast and Southeast Zones: Sept. 23 and 24

Western Zone: Oct. 7 and Jan. 20

Long Island Zone: Nov. 11 and 12

There are no special Military/Veteran days for the Lake Champlain Zone.

Opening dates for Regular Duck Seasons

Northeast & Lake Champlain Zones: Oct. 7

Western and Southeast Zones: Oct. 21

Long Island Zone: Nov. 18

Goose Hunting Justin Sullivan/Getty Images loading...

Pheasant Season and Pheasant Propagation Update

The DEC will release adult pheasants on lands open to public hunting for the upcoming fall pheasant hunting season.

Oct. 1, in Northern and Eastern portions of New York

Oct. 21, in Central and Western portions of the state

Nov. 1, on Long Island

Ruffed grouse hunting season runs from October 1 through the last day of February in most parts of the state. In Northern New York, the season opens on September 20.

Pheasant Christopher Furlong/Getty Images loading...

Squirrel, Rabbit, and Hare Hunting

Squirrel seasons started Sept. 1 in Upstate New York and begin Nov. 1 on Long Island. Rabbit hunting begins on Oct. 1 in Upstate New York and on Nov. 1 on Long Island.

With ample opportunities and mild weather, squirrel and rabbit hunting are great ways to introduce novices to hunting.

Young hunter with dog at sunset juliazara loading...

Wild Turkey Hunting

The statewide fall season bag limit is one bird of either sex. Hunting hours are sunrise to sunset.

Oct. 1 - 14, in the Northern Zone

Oct. 21 - Nov. 3, in the Southern Zone (corrected dates**)

Nov. 18 - Dec. 1 in Suffolk County, Long Island

Wild Turkey Jp Valery on Unsplash loading...

Furbearer Hunting Seasons

The coyote hunting season begins Oct. 1 across much of the state and hunting seasons for other furbearers such as bobcat, raccoon, and fox begin on Oct. 25.

Season dates, bag limits, and other hunting regulations for New York's small game species are available in the Hunting and Trapping Regulations Guide.

