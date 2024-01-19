Multistate Salmonella Outbreak Hits New York

A multistate salmonella outbreak has hit New York.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert after nearly 50 people have gotten sick in several states.

What is Salmonella

Eating food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses.

The most common symptoms are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 6 hours to 6 days after eating any contaminated food. The illness can last anywhere from 4 to 7 days.

The good news is, most people recover without any treatment. However, some people have suffered from diarrhea so severe they need to be hospitalized.

Charcuterie Meat

When you hear Salmonella, you usually think of raw chicken or eggs. This outbreak may be associated with ready-to-eat charcuterie meat.

Busseto and Fratelli Beretta brands sold at Costco and Sam's Club are potentially contaminated and have been pulled from store shelves.

The possible contaminated products have an establishment number "EST. 7543B" and/or "EST. #47967" printed on the package.

DO NOT eat the possible contaminated meat. Everyone is being urged to throw it out or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Washing counters that the meat could have touched with soapy hot water is also encouraged.

Multistate Outbreak

The first case of salmonella was reported on November 20, 2023. Since then the number has grown to 47 in 22 states. 4 of those are in New York.

Ohio is seeing the worst outbreak with 11 cases. Washington is second with 5, followed by New York.

FSIS & CDC Investigating

FSIS is working with the CDC to investigate the outbreak.

If anyone has questions regarding the public health alert, they can contact the Busseto Recall Hotline at 866-552-4916. Food safety questions can be answered at the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854).

