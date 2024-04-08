Massive Laundry Pods Recall – What You Need To Know

Check your pods. There's a massive recall of millions of bags of laundry pods.

Procter & Gamble has recalled 8.2 million bags of laundry detergent packets due to serious risk of injury.

Tide Pods, Gain Flings, Ace Pods, and Ariel Pods liquid laundry detergent packets sold in the United States, including New York are defective.

tide pod recall Credit - United States Consumer Product Safety Commissio loading...

What's the Problem

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission says the pod packages can split near the zipper, posing a serious risk if someone accidentally ingests the laundry pods.

The pods under recall were manufactured between September 2023 and February 2024 and sold at Big Lots, CVS, Family Dollar, Home Depot, Sam’s Club, Target, Walmart, and other major stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com.

Recalled Pods

Ace Pods Clean Breeze

Ace Pods Spring Meadow

Ariel Pods Alpine Breeze

Gain Flings Blissful Breeze Scent

Gain Flings Moonlight Breeze Scent

Gain Flings Original

Gain Flings Plus Odor Defense

Gain Flings Plus Ultra Oxi

Gain Flings Spring Daydream Scent

Tide Pods Clean Breeze Scent

Tide Pods Free & Gentle

Tide Pods Light

Tide Pods Original

Tide Pods Oxi

Tide Pods Spring Meadow Scent

Tide Pods Ultra Oxi

Tide Simply Pods Plus Oxi Boost

There have been four reports of children getting a hold of the liquid laundry packets. Three children have been reported to ingest the pods during the time that the recalled lots were sold. "It is not known if these laundry packets came from recalled bags."

If you have one of the recalled bags of laundry pods, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission suggests securing it out of sight and reach of children. You can then contact Procter & Gamble for a full refund and a free replacement bag.

LOOK: The 10 largest product recalls of the last decade Estey & Bomberger, LLP compiled a list of the top 10 product recalls since 2007, ranked based on the number of product units recalled in the U.S. Gallery Credit: Beth Mowbray