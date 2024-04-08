Massive Laundry Pods Recall – What You Need To Know
Check your pods. There's a massive recall of millions of bags of laundry pods.
Procter & Gamble has recalled 8.2 million bags of laundry detergent packets due to serious risk of injury.
Tide Pods, Gain Flings, Ace Pods, and Ariel Pods liquid laundry detergent packets sold in the United States, including New York are defective.
What's the Problem
The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission says the pod packages can split near the zipper, posing a serious risk if someone accidentally ingests the laundry pods.
The pods under recall were manufactured between September 2023 and February 2024 and sold at Big Lots, CVS, Family Dollar, Home Depot, Sam’s Club, Target, Walmart, and other major stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com.
Recalled Pods
Ace Pods Clean Breeze
Ace Pods Spring Meadow
Ariel Pods Alpine Breeze
Gain Flings Blissful Breeze Scent
Gain Flings Moonlight Breeze Scent
Gain Flings Original
Gain Flings Plus Odor Defense
Gain Flings Plus Ultra Oxi
Gain Flings Spring Daydream Scent
Tide Pods Clean Breeze Scent
Tide Pods Free & Gentle
Tide Pods Light
Tide Pods Original
Tide Pods Oxi
Tide Pods Spring Meadow Scent
Tide Pods Ultra Oxi
Tide Simply Pods Plus Oxi Boost
There have been four reports of children getting a hold of the liquid laundry packets. Three children have been reported to ingest the pods during the time that the recalled lots were sold. "It is not known if these laundry packets came from recalled bags."
If you have one of the recalled bags of laundry pods, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission suggests securing it out of sight and reach of children. You can then contact Procter & Gamble for a full refund and a free replacement bag.
