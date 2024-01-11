Overnight Millionaire! Lucky New York Lottery Player Hits Powerball Jackpot

One lucky lottery player in New York just became a millionaire overnight after hitting the Powerball jackpot.

The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, January 10 were:

25-40-43-48-50 +11

One second place winning million dollar ticket was sold in Queens.

The next Powerball jackpot is worth an estimated $77 million or $38.2 million if the winner chooses the lump sum cash payout. The drawing will be held on Saturday, January 13, 2024.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA

$1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

$1.2 Billion (est.) – Oct. 4, 2023

$1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA

$768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

$758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

$754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 - WA

$731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

$699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

$687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the big billion-dollar jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. But you can't win if you don't play.

Don't Fall For Lottery Scams

Several lottery scams are going around you should be aware of. They have different names but all have the same intent - promising big prizes in official-looking emails or texts if certain fees are paid.

There is no “Mega Millions sweepstake international lottery program,” no “Mega Million Jackpot Winners List,” and no “Mega Millions International Lottery.”

Only Way to Win is to Buy a Ticket

The only way to hit a lottery jackpot is to buy a ticket and match some or all of the winning numbers.

Winners never have to pay any fees to claim a real lottery prize. If you are asked to pay money, it is a scam.

You can check all winning numbers at Nylottery.ny.gov.

