New York State Trooper Fatally Shoots Teen During Knife Attack

An investigation is underway into an officer-involved shooting in New York.

A New York State Trooper was called to a home on State Route 64 in East Bloomfield to investigate an anonymous tip received by the Department of Homeland Security & Emergency Services (DHSES). The tip claimed someone at the residence was talking about killing someone.

The Trooper started to interview a 17-year-old male on the side porch of the home. During the interview, the teen pulled a knife and lunged toward the Trooper, causing both of them to fall to the ground.

The kid charged at the Trooper as they were both getting to their feet with the knife still in his hand. That's when New York State Police say the officer fired his gun, killing the teen.

Pursuant to Executive Law Section 70-b, the New York State Attorney General’s Office is investigating the incident.

The New York State Police are working with the State Attorney General's office during the ongoing investigation.

