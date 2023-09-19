Say it Ain’t Snow! Green Christmas for Santa in New York This Year?

Santa Claus may need to trade in his sleigh and 8 tiny reindeer for a jetski this year. Weather experts are predicting a warmer-than-normal end to 2023.

In 2016 it was 60 degrees on Christmas Day, warm enough to hit the water in Central New York. Will history repeat itself this year?

Warm End to 2023

Most of the country will see warmer-than-average temperatures to wrap up the rest of the year, according to the latest outlook from The Weather Channel.

Overall, temperatures are not expected to fall in October, November, and December this year as fast as would be expected. The northern tier is likely to be warmer than average, particularly in the Great Lakes.

The reason for a warmer fourth quarter is El Niño, which typically brings warmer temperatures.

New York Temperatures

The Halloween season won't be much different than in previous years with normal temperatures but November and December will be an entirely different story.

Winter officially begins on Wednesday, December 21 but above-average temperatures in the Northeast may put a delay on the season.

New Yorkers may have to actually head south or west for a white Christmas this year.

Farmer's Almanac

The Farmer's Almanac contradicts the Weather Channel outlook, predicting a white and chilly winter in Central New York with early blizzard conditions in December.

Colder-than-normal temperatures, lots of snowstorms, sleet, ice, and rain are what the Almanac is predicting in the first part of 2024 for much of the Great Lakes.

Yes, predicting the weather that far in advance has its risks, and at a times, nature likes to remind us that she has the last word.

Whatever winter holds, we're hardy Central New Yorkers and can handle anything Mother Nature dishes out. If we can survive Stella, we can survive anything. Bring on the snow and we'll stock up on sweaters.

