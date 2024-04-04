New Fishing Rules: What New York Anglers Must Know For 2024 Season

Grab the pole. It's almost time to go fishing in New York. Before you hit your favorite watering hole, you need to be aware of new recreational fishing regulations for the 2024 season.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has announced changes to the size and limit for summer flounder and scup.

New Scup Regulations

The minimum length has increased by one-half inch, from 10.5 to 11 inches for any scup caught in a boat.

If fishing from shore, the length limit stays the same at 9.5 inches.

Anglers are allowed 30 fish per day throughout the scup season which begins on May 1 and runs through December 31. From September through October, fishermen or women who take a charter can take up to 40 per day.

Summer Flounder Regulations

New regulations change the size of summer flounder allowed through part of the season and the amount anglers can keep.

The season opens on May 4 with a possession limit of 3 fish and a minimum length of 19.0 inches, a half inch larger than in the 2023 season but 1 fewer fish.

The minimum length increases to 19.5 inches on August 2 and continues until closing after October 15. The 3 fish limit would remain the same.

Public Comments on New Regulations

Anglers are encouraged to voice their opinions on the new regulations before they are permanently adopted.

Comments will be accepted from April 18 through June 17 and can be mailed to Rachel Sysak, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, 123 Kings Park Blvd., Kings Park, NY 11754, or emailed to fw.marine@dec.ny.gov.

Current fishing limits and recreational saltwater fishing regulations can be viewed on the DEC website.

Free Fishing Days

There are several free fishing days in New York to try your luck at reeling in a big one without a license.

June 29 to 30

September 28

November 11

