Reeling in Change: New Regulations for 2024 Fishing Season in New York

Changes are coming for the upcoming fishing season in New York. Anglers will be able to reel in bigger catches but fewer of them.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is regulating summer flounder (fluke) for the 2024 season.

The new changes will help reduce recreational summer flounder harvest by 28 percent while balancing the fishing preferences of New York anglers.

Credit - Brian Yurasits/Unsplash

New Sizes, Less Fish

The new regulations change the size of fish through part of the season and the amount anglers can keep.

The season would open on May 4 with a possession limit of 3 fish and a minimum length of 19.0 inches, a half inch larger than in the 2023 season but 1 less fish.

The minimum length increases to 19.5 inches on August 2 and continues until closing after October 15. The 3 fish limit would remain the same.

flouder fishing regulation changes in new york

Free Fishing Days

There are several free fishing days in New York to try your luck at reeling in a big one without a license.

June 29 to 30

September 28

November 11

Fishing regulations changing in new york

Fishing License

You need a fishing license in New York if you are 16 years and older and fishing for:

Freshwater fish species by angling, spearing, hooking, longbow, and tip-ups.

Frog species by spearing, catching with the hands, or by use of a club or hook.

Freshwater baitfish for personal use.

No Fishing License

Fishing on a licensed fishing preserve.

Fishing during the free fishing weekend.

Fishing at a free fishing clinic.

A resident landowner primarily engaged in farming (including lessees and members of their immediate families) when fishing on farm lands they are occupying and cultivating.

A farm fish pond license holder (including members of their immediate families) fishing on waters covered by the license.

A Native American living and fishing on reservation land.

A patient residing at a qualifying U.S. Veterans Administration hospital or facility in New York State.

