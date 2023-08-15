Hiker Falls 40 Feet; 11 New York Forest Rangers Make Life Saving Rescue
Watch these brave heroes save a hiker who took a dangerous step in the wrong direction.
The New York State Police recently responded to an urgent call on Mount Colden. A man had fallen from the highest waterfall in the Trap Dike and needed immediate help. He was in critical condition, unable to move or get himself to safety.
NYS Forest Ranger Charlie Foutch was one of 11 rangers to respond to the call, saying it was extremely difficult for everyone involved.
This is definitely the most complicated rescue I've ever been on.
Trap Dike is about 40-feet in height all together. The hiker had slipped and fallen 25 feet onto the first ledge, before falling another 15 feet onto the second. The 23-year-old from Canada suffered significant head, rib, hip and leg injuries, and was in critical condition.
Working alongside NYSP Aviation, the eleven Forest Rangers hiked to the subjects location on Mount Colden. They secured the hiker onto a litter and lowered him three rope lengths down to the bottom of the Dike.
Rangers then carried him to the helicopter on the edge of Avalanche Lake, where he was airlifted to the hospital.
Ranger Fouch says the area is notorious for injuries and rescues, all due to a lack of preparedness by the hikers who travel there.
This is a notorious area It's a 4-Class Climb... but hikers go up there all the time and underestimate the severity of the climb. They get lost or fall down, it's very unfortunate.
You always need to be aware of a hikes severity before you hit the road. Though the view might be gorgeous, there are dangerous that come with every trail. Especially ones next to a 40-feet drop.