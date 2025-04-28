One of America's smallest wrestling events is coming to Central New York in a big way.

​Midget Mayhem Wrestling is bringing its high-energy, comedic wrestling show to Clinton on Sunday June 1st 6:30PM - 8:30PM at the Clinton Arena, located at 36 Kirkland Avenue Clinton. The event features skilled wrestlers known for their agility and humor. With options like VIP ringside seats and general admission, fans can choose their preferred viewing experience. The show is designed to be inclusive and enjoyable for a wide audience, ensuring a fun-filled evening for all.​ We have photos of the shows look like below.

What Is Midget Wrestling?

Midget Mayhem Wrestling is a high-energy entertainment experience featuring skilled wrestlers who bring excitement and humor to the ring. Established in 2010, the organization has grown to become one of the premier wrestling promotions in the country, hosting events nationwide. Their shows are known for their unique blend of athleticism and comedy, making for an unforgettable night out.​

At Midget Mayhem Wrestling, we are dedicated to providing the best wrestling experience for both fans and wrestlers alike. Our goal is to create a community where everyone can have a great time and can enjoy the mini-sport they love. Our events are considered to be the #1 micro wrestling in the USA!"

The organization emphasizes creating a community where fans and wrestlers alike can enjoy the sport they love.​ Whether you're a longtime wrestling enthusiast or new to the scene, these events promise a unique and enjoyable experience. Midget Mayhem Wrestling has a reputation for delivering unique and entertaining shows across the country, and this Clinton event is expected to uphold that standard. For those interested in attending, tickets and additional information are available on the official Eventbrite page.

