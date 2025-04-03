Beloved Restaurant Makes a Comeback in Central New York After 7-Year Hiatus

Here's something you don't hear very often lately. A familiar restaurant is returning to Central New York.

Destiny USA has seen a number of popular places close up over the past year.

TGI Fridays shut down without warning in October. Before that, it was World of Beer. The last location in New York State closed in June 2024 after a decade inside the Syracuse mall.

Margaritaville, Jimmy Buffett's famous restaurant also moved out after ten years.

But one restaurant is coming back after closing 7 years ago.

TSM TSM loading...

Melting Pot Returns

The Melting Pot, a fondue restaurant opened in 2012 but closed six years later due to "ongoing financial losses that are no longer sustainable."

Owners said the restaurant may not be gone from CNY forever when it announced the closure.

"While there are no confirmed plans to re-open this location, The Melting Pot Restaurants, has a strong interest to return to the Syracuse area in the future."

READ MORE: Beloved CNY Restaurant Bids Farewell After Years of Serving the Community

It only took seven years, but it's coming back. It'll be in the same spot too; on the first floor in the Canyon area, according to Syracuse.com.

The new owners hope to be open by the holidays.

The Melting Pot returns to Destiny USA Credit - oksix/Think Stock loading...

Bring Back Original

We use to go to The Melting Pot for special occasions all the time.

However, as time went by the portions got smaller, the prices got higher and the service even went downhill.

The last time we were there we actually walked out after waiting over an hour for our food.

READ MORE: Favorite Food Truck Moves To New Location With New Owners At The Wheel

Let's hope the new owners bring The Melting Pot back to the days when it first opened - great food, great service at portions worth paying for.

TSM TSM loading...

Get our free mobile app