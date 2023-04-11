This is McCrazy! 2 Old Playland Pieces Spotted in Central New York Yard

Most kids have swingsets in their yards, but there's one place in Central New York that is home to the old McDonald's playland.

The days of McDonald's playland are all but over. The first PlayPlace opened in California in 1971, but they slowly started to disappear in the 2010s and 2020s.

Hundreds of Injuries

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission fined McDonald's $4 million in 1999, for failing to report more than 400 injuries children suffered after using Big Mac Climber jungle gyms.

PlayPlaces are being phased out across the country as McDonald's renovates restaurants. Health and safety concerns, families eating out less, a shift in marketing, and McDonald's wanting to present a more "sleek and modern" image caused the end of Playlands.

Playland in Ilion, New York

What happens to all those old pieces the kids use to love to play on? Two are can be found in Ilion, New York.

Amanda Hazelton found parts of a Playland from McDonald's on Warren Road. And they've apparently been there for quite some time.

Captain Crook & Officer Big Mac

Two construction workers picked them up before the McDonald's in Utica was torn down over 3 decades ago. Arnie Hyer apparently got the Captain Crook slide. Charlie Williams got the Officer Big Mac jail. When Williams moved, the two pieces were reunited with Hyer.

Chrissy Bommarito remembers her and her sister enjoying time spent on the burger. "My sister and I loved it. Fell off a few times and got the wind knocked out of me, good times."

Sierra Rando is the granddaughter of Hyer and also shares fond childhood memories of the old Playland pieces. "It was always a blast growing up being able to play on them."

Interested in bringing your childhood memories to your backyard? A number of old PlayPlace pieces are up for sale on eBay.

