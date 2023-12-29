Legendary Upstate New York Restaurant for Sale Once Again

A legendary restaurant in Upstate New York is back on the market after a new owner purchased it 4 years ago.

The famous Buffalo Head Steakhouse in Forestport, New York is for sale in the heart of the Adirondack Mountain foothills. Situated on a snowmobile trail, The Buffalo Head Steakhouse is more than just a dining destination but a community staple.

Restaurant & Apartment

The building features over 8,000 square feet of interior space and approximately 300 seats for dining. There's also a 3-bedroom apartment on the second floor.

The fully equipped commercial kitchen comes with everything needed to open the doors immediately, include; cookware, dishware, utensils , glassware, and numerous walk in coolers.

Buffalo Head Steakhouse for sale Credit - Zillow loading...

Bison History

The Buffalo Head is famously named for the stuffed bison head immigrant loggers used to identify it during train stops in the 1920s.

Original details have been meticulously preserved for an authentic ambiance that resonates with the restaurant's storied past.

Buffalo Head for sale Credit - Zillow loading...

Name Changes

Kevin and Linda Asaro purchased the famous restaurant in March of 2019 for $80,000 after it had been on the market for several years. The new owners changed the name to Buffalo Head Steakhouse and opened just in time for the Christmas season.

Read More: Rome Couple Buy Famous Steakhouse

The Buffalo Head Steakhouse is back on the market for $279,900.

Also for the paranormal lovers, the restaurant is said to be haunted. Kids laughing and footsteps have been heard and reported in the past.

Famous Buffalo Head Steakhouse Back on the Market The famous Buffalo Head Steakhouse in Forestport, New York is for sale. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

13 Restaurants & Businesses That Closed in 2023 Retirement and consolidation are just some of the reasons we've lost several restaurants and businesses in Central New York in 2023.

Here are 13 locations that are no more. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams