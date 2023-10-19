Hunter Breaks Not One, But 6 Laws Poaching a Deer in Upstate New York

People deserve more than just fines for killing an innocent animal like this.

It's nothing new... dumb hunters getting caught doing things they shouldn't be in New York State. From using noodles to bait a bear, to posting illegal takes on social media... the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation has seen and handled it all.

But this hunter went just about as low as you could possibly go.

Shot in the Dark

The DEC recently received a call in the early morning of a shot fired in the Town of Fallsburg. The caller, who had prior run-ins with poachers on his property, said it came from the back of his field.

The man was able to provide a license plate number, vehicle description, and last known direction of the vehicle as well. This gave Environmental Conservation Officer's (ECOs) Doroski and Boyes plenty of information to help find the person responsible.

They were able to trace the targeted deer to a nearby house, where they found the vehicle's owner and two other people inside.

If you thought they were in trouble before, it only got worse from here.

Break the Law, Pay the Price

After interviewing the now three suspects, ECOs charged the shooter with 6 different Environmental Law violations.

Trespass on Private Property

Use of Artificial Light to Take Deer

Taking Deer Out of Season

Taking Deer After Hours

Possessing a Loaded Firearm in a Motor Vehicle

Hunting Without a License

The two other suspects were considered accomplices by the DEC, being charged accordingly. ECOs seized the shooter's rifle, spotlight, and the deer.

