Hunter Caught on Camera Violating New York State Hunting Laws
Honesty is the best policy. If you're caught hunting illegally you shouldn't probably lie about it. Especially if you're caught on camera.
One hunter was caught hunting illegally on New York State land. But he refused to admit it.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation received a complaint of hunters trespassing in Suffolk County.
Where in the Woods
An Environmental Conservation Officer spotted two hunters walking out of the woods. Both denied accessing State land through private property but failed to give any details about where they had been hunting all morning.
With no evidence of trespassing, the ECOs ticketed the hunters for not properly displaying their back tags.
Trail Camera & K9 to the Rescue
K9 Cramer was brought in to help with the investigation and find the hunter's location. The dog led two Conservation Officers to a scent wick and bow hanger in a tree, a trail camera, and obvious marks from a climbing tree stand.
After checking the camera photos, the officers recognized one of the hunters they had talked to earlier.
Confronted with the evidence, the identified hunter apologized for lying and received additional summonses for trespassing and failing to possess his daily access permit, which is required when hunting State land.
Good boy! K9 Cramer was rewarded with a favorite toy for tracking the suspected trespassing hunter.
