A holiday tradition sweet enough to eat is back for the Christmas season. Bakers have been busy putting together the annual Gingerbread Village at Turning Stone Resort Casino.

Christmas tree lightings and Santas are signs of the season. But there's only one place in Central New York to see the true sign of the holiday; the opening of the Gingerbread Village at Turning Stone.

Nationally Recognized

The annual village, which has been recognized for the last several years by Forbes Travel Guide as one of the best gingerbread villages in the country, will be set up at the casino in Verona, New York. Thousands of visitors travel to Turning Stone to see one of the largest gingerbread displays in the Northeast.

Dough, Candys, Icing & Time

It usually takes 30 employees over 2,200 hours to make the impressive village each year that consists of more than 700 pounds of gingerbread dough, 2,045 pounds of icing, and over 750 pounds of candy.

What is Gingerbread Village Made of

1,500 Pounds of Frosting

132 Pounds of Fondant

480 White Chocolate Kit Kats

More than 45 pounds of Shredded Wheat Cereal

25 Pounds of Chocolate Rock Nuggets

6,500 Gingerbread Pieces

2,500 Hershey Kisses

The opening of the Gingerbread Village, Turning Stone's kick-off to the holidays will be Monday, November 21 and it's definitely a must-see over the holidays. You can see the display near The Commons shopping boutiques.

