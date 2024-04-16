Fundraisers for Families of 2 Fallen Central New York Officers

A community is coming together to help the families of two fallen law enforcement officers in Central new York.

Syracuse Police Officer Michael Jensen and Onondaga County Sheriff Lieutenant Michael Hoosock were both shot and killed in the line of duty on Sunday, April 14.

Lieutenant Michael Hoosock

Lieutenant Michael Hoosock was a beloved deputy, husband, father and a highly respected lifetime member (and past Deputy Chief) of the Moyer’s Corner Fire Department.

He leaves behind his loving wife Caitlin, and there three young children, ages 7, 5 and 3.

Officer Michael Jensen

Officer Michael Jensen was a member of the Syracuse Police Department since February of 2022 and had recently been awarded “Officer of the Month” in December of 2023.

A Rome native who lived in Syracuse leaves behind his loving parents and sister.

Fundraiser for Families

A fundraiser has been set up for the families of Lieutenant Hoosock and Officer Jensen.

"Both these men spent their lives helping their respected communities. Now it’s time we help them."

Over 350 people have already donated more than $30,000 of the $500,000 goal in less than 24 hours. You can help by contributing to the campaign at Fundthefirst.com.