There's no secret around Central New York- The Utica and Rome area has some of the best pizza in the world.

There's nothing like our pizza. Whenever you travel and try other foods, the pizza never compares. Also, the sheer amount of pizza places across Central New York rivals any other region in New York. It has to right?

We know some of the hugely popular pizza places here, we all have our tried and trusted favorites. What about some of the pizza places off of the beaten path?

There are dozens of pizza places in CNY that deserve way more credit. The ones diehard fans go to on a weekly basis, but sometimes aren't getting more attention from others.

Here are ten places that serve up some terrific pizza and deserve more credit:

New York Pizzeria

There's something for everyone on the menu at New York Pizzeria, including other Italian classics. The prices on Yelp are rated excellent and affordable. New York Pizzeria is located at 75 Chestnut Street in Cooperstown.

Primo Pizza at the Kettle

Primo Pizza at the Kettle offers one of Central New York's most unique upside down pizzas. Their dough is made fresh daily with enriched flour. Each pizza is hand tossed and made to order. You can find them at 7756 State Route 5 in ​Clinton.

Miner's Table

As Herkimer Diamond Miners discover a grouping of diamonds, they call it the “Miners’ Table”. When you want amazing food in Herkimer, you call The Miner's Table. They offer up amazing pizza, along with other great dishes. The Miner's Table is located at 4579 State Route 28 in Herkimer.

Avicolli's Coal Fire

Avicolli's Coal Fire pizza sets itself apart from the rest by being the only coal fire pizzeria and kitchen in CNY. Avicolli's originally opened in Liverpool in 1983. Avicolli's Coal Fire is located at 104 Limestone Plaza in Fayetteville.

Italian Feast

Italian Feast has everything you need when you want good food in Little Falls. They are located at 40 West Main Street in Little Falls.

Sloppy Joe's Pizza

Sloppy Joe's Pizza has home style cooking at a home style price. They have homemade dough and sauce with fresh ingredients. You can find them at

54 New Hartford Shopping Ctr Ste 3 in New Hartford.

Joe And Vinny's Pizzeria

Joe And Vinny's Pizzeria has calzones, manicotti, knots, and of course pizza. They are located at 10 N Main Street in Sherburne.

Vinny's Pizzeria

Vinny's Pizzeria offers generous portions and reasonable pricing. They are located at 108 S Bellinger Street in Herkimer.

Lauro's

Lauro's serves pizza, wings, cold and hot subs, pasta entrees and more. You can find them at 3177 Seneca Turnpike in Canastota.

Oliveri's Pizzeria

Oliveri's Pizzeria goes back to the days of the original Gino and Joe's in Sangertown Mall. You can find them at 14 Lebanon Street in Hamilton.