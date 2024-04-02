Farmer Rescues Bear Cub in Upstate New York Field
A bear cub is lucky to be alive thanks to a quick-thinking farmer in Upstate New York.
The farmer was using an excavator to widen his farm fields when he accidentally collapsed a bear den. He noticed the small bear cub and tried to get close.
The frightened little guy ran up the tracks of the farmer's machine and climbed into the cab through h the open excavator door. He hid between the seat and the wall of the cab.
Farmer Calls In Help
Rather than trying to rescue the cub on his own, the farmer called the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation for help. An officer arrived and helped look for the mother before safely removing the cub from the cab of the excavator.
Cub Taken to Wildlife Center
The small cub was taken to the Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center in Greene County the next day after the mother was never found.
The little guy will be taken care of until he's ready to be released back into the wild.
