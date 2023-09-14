Nature’s Canvas: New York’s First Fall Report Reveals Stunning Leaf Transformations
It's the most colorful time of year. Some of the best fall foliage in the country can be found in Upstate New York, where the season has begun.
The first signs of leaves changing coloring are appearing in several regions, including the Adirondacks, Thousand Islands, Catskills, and Chautauqua-Allegheny, according to volunteer observers with I LOVE NY.
Week of September 13-19
The cool, crisp evenings, unseasonably warm days, and an abundance of summer rain act as the catalyst for spectacular fall brilliance.
Adirondacks
There are not many better places to see the beauty of Mother Nature during the fall season than in the Adirondack Mountains. Take a gondola ride up Whiteface Mountain or ride the rails on the Adirondack Scenic Railroad to soak in all the stunning foliage.
Mt. Arab, 20 percent
Old Forge, 20 percent
Saranac Lake, 20 percent
Tupper Lake, 20 percent
Lake Pleasant, 15 percent
Malone, less than 10 percent
Newcomb, 10 percent
Whiteface, 10 percent
Wilmington, Jay, Upper Jay, and Au Sable Forks, 10 percent
Catskills
Hike through the colors on several trails through Kaaterskill Falls stopping at a number of lookout points over the Hudson Valley. Or pedal through the fall foliage on a rail bike along the Ulster & Delaware Railroad.
Bloomville & Hamden, 15 percent
Delhi, 5-15 percent
Chautauqua-Allegheny
Take in miles of panoramic views of the scenic Lower Niagara River gorge at Devil’s Hole State Park and Whirlpool State Park. Letchworth State Park, dubbed "the Grand Canyon of the East," is another picture-perfect place to see all the Autumn colors.
Chautauqua County, 10 percent
Jamestown, 10 percent
Thousand Islands
A beautiful fall foliage backdrop can also be found in Alexandria Bay. Enjoy the colors from the St Lawrence River on a boat tour to Boldt Castle.
St. Lawrence County, 10 percent
2023 Fall Foliage Interactive Map
Here's a cool interactive map from SmokyMountains.com to let you know when the fall colors will reach their peak this season.
"We process hundreds of thousands of data points from a variety of private and government sources to accurately predict the precise moment fall will occur for the entire United States."
