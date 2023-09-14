Nature’s Canvas: New York’s First Fall Report Reveals Stunning Leaf Transformations

It's the most colorful time of year. Some of the best fall foliage in the country can be found in Upstate New York, where the season has begun.

The first signs of leaves changing coloring are appearing in several regions, including the Adirondacks, Thousand Islands, Catskills, and Chautauqua-Allegheny, according to volunteer observers with I LOVE NY.

Week of September 13-19

The cool, crisp evenings, unseasonably warm days, and an abundance of summer rain act as the catalyst for spectacular fall brilliance.

Credit - I Love NY Credit - I Love NY loading...

Adirondacks

There are not many better places to see the beauty of Mother Nature during the fall season than in the Adirondack Mountains. Take a gondola ride up Whiteface Mountain or ride the rails on the Adirondack Scenic Railroad to soak in all the stunning foliage.

Read More: 12 Best Places to See Fall Foliage in NY

Mt. Arab, 20 percent

Old Forge, 20 percent

Saranac Lake, 20 percent

Tupper Lake, 20 percent

Lake Pleasant, 15 percent

Malone, less than 10 percent

Newcomb, 10 percent

Whiteface, 10 percent

Wilmington, Jay, Upper Jay, and Au Sable Forks, 10 percent

Photo by Balazs Busznyak on Unsplash Photo by Balazs Busznyak on Unsplash loading...

Catskills

Hike through the colors on several trails through Kaaterskill Falls stopping at a number of lookout points over the Hudson Valley. Or pedal through the fall foliage on a rail bike along the Ulster & Delaware Railroad.

Bloomville & Hamden, 15 percent

Delhi, 5-15 percent

Read More: Windiest, Most Scenic Road for Picturesque Fall Foliage

Credit - Layne Lawson via Unsplash Credit - Layne Lawson via Unsplash loading...

Chautauqua-Allegheny

Take in miles of panoramic views of the scenic Lower Niagara River gorge at Devil’s Hole State Park and Whirlpool State Park. Letchworth State Park, dubbed "the Grand Canyon of the East," is another picture-perfect place to see all the Autumn colors.

Chautauqua County, 10 percent

Jamestown, 10 percent

Read More: One Picturesque Place in NY Among Most Idylic to See Fall Foliage

Credit - Peter James Eisenhaure via Unsplash Credit - Peter James Eisenhaure via Unsplash loading...

Thousand Islands

A beautiful fall foliage backdrop can also be found in Alexandria Bay. Enjoy the colors from the St Lawrence River on a boat tour to Boldt Castle.

St. Lawrence County, 10 percent

2023 Fall Foliage Interactive Map

Here's a cool interactive map from SmokyMountains.com to let you know when the fall colors will reach their peak this season.

"We process hundreds of thousands of data points from a variety of private and government sources to accurately predict the precise moment fall will occur for the entire United States."

Read More: New York Not Listed on Best Places for Fall Foliage?

8 CNY Orchards to Pick Your Own Apples For Fall Fun From apple picking and pumpkins to cider and donuts, there are several places in Central New York where you and the family can enjoy a day of fall fun.

Trail of 7000 Hand Carved Pumpkins is a Must See in New York The Great Jack-o-Lantern Blaze is an electrifying event you must see this Fall.