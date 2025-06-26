The New York State DEC just announced some proposed changes to make hunting easier and open up new opportunities—especially for deer hunters.

Hunting plays a big role in managing wildlife in New York and brings in more than tow and a half billion dollars a year to the state’s economy through licenses, gear, and travel.

Jacqueline Lendrum, Director of DEC’s Fish and Wildlife division, said they want to improve the hunting experience with simpler tagging and reporting, plus more chances to hunt deer.

Proposed Changes

Going Digital: Hunters will be able to choose electronic tags through the HuntFishNY app instead of paper ones. The app lets you tag and report your harvest (deer, bear, turkey) right away—even if you don’t have cell service at the moment. No need to attach a physical tag while you have the animal with you, but if you leave it unattended or take it to a taxidermist, you’ll need to attach a tag with your info.

Faster Reporting: For those who stick with paper tags, the reporting window drops from seven days to just 48 hours, helping law enforcement keep things on track. You can still report online, via the app, or by phone.

More Youth Hunting Opportunities: If a young hunter fills their regular deer tag during the Youth Big Game Hunt, they can get a replacement tag for the regular season—helping kids get another shot at hunting later in the year. The replacement tag will be for the opposite sex of the deer they harvested.

Improving Deer Management: The Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP) would get a boost by extending permit renewals from three to five years and removing the cap on how many DMAP tags one hunter can use. This means landowners can manage deer populations more consistently and effectively with less hassle.

These proposed changes are all about making hunting smoother, safer, and more rewarding for everyone involved—from hunters to wildlife managers to landowners.

The DEC is accepting comments on the proposed changes through August 18. You can email comments to wildliferegs@dec.ny.gov (subject: “e-tags and DMAP”) or mail them to NYSDEC, Attn: Deer Hunting Regs, 625 Broadway, Albany, NY 12233-4754.

Want to check out the full proposal? Head to the DEC’s website to dive into the details.