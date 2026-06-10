Costco Just “Started Selling” the Ultimate Summer Escape… or Did They?

The internet has officially lost its mind again—and honestly, it’s kind of impressive.

A viral post has been making the rounds claiming Costco is now selling a Coleman lazy river setup: a full 200-foot backyard floating paradise designed for doing absolutely nothing all day except drifting and sipping.

The Product Everyone Suddenly Needed

This dream setup comes “fully loaded” with a beverage holder, a comfy river tube, a chlorine dispenser, filter pump, and something described as “easy setup, hard exit.” Which feels less like a pool feature and more like a warning label.

The price tag? $999.99. For a backyard lazy river.

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Internet reaction was immediate—people were already mentally rearranging their yards, measuring fence lines, and calculating how quickly they could become “out of office” forever.



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The Internet Did What It Does Best

The product was everywhere. Posts showed images of pristine blue water winding through suburban backyards, with people floating peacefully while holding drinks, as if they had unlocked peak summer life.

It looked amazing. Too amazing.

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And that’s because it wasn’t real.

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Reality Check: It’s AI-Generated

The entire thing is fabricated—another AI-made product fantasy that fooled just enough people to go viral.

Costco, Walmart, or any other store is not selling a backyard lazy river (at least not yet), and no, you can’t order “200 feet of absolutely nothing to do” with free shipping.

So For Now…

If you were already planning where to put it in the backyard, hate to break it to you—but it’s back to reality. That means water parks, public pools, or the classic inflatable float in a slightly-too-small above-ground pool.

Still, somewhere out there, a backyard lazy river is probably next on someone’s actual wishlist.