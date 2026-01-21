A Familiar Fashion Name Is Coming to Sangertown Square

With several stores and restaurants closing, it’s refreshing to share some good retail news in Central New York.

Sangertown Square is getting ready to welcome a new store — and if the name sounds familiar, that’s because it is.

Urban Planet x Charlotte Russe is opening soon near Dick’s Sporting Goods, bringing together two well-known fashion brands under one roof. The new concept combines Urban Planet’s trend-forward styles with the affordability and brand recognition of Charlotte Russe, creating a one-stop shop for everyday fashion.

Get our free mobile app

What Shoppers Can Expect

The store will offer apparel, footwear, and accessories for both men and women, with an emphasis on inclusive sizing and versatile styles that work for real life.

According to Sangertown Square, the layout will feature exclusive collections and a clean, modern design meant to make shopping easy and accessible.

"We’re confident the brand will resonate with our guests and become a go-to destination for affordable style," Maria Ackerman, Marketing Coordinator for Sangertown Square said.

Food Court Restaurant Closes

The news comes days after Paradise Eatery announced it was closing in the mall, focusing all its efforts on the Herkimer location.

READ MORE: Another well-known restaurant announces its closing in Utica

An official opening date hasn’t been announced yet, but shoppers can expect more details, promotions, and special events to be shared in the coming weeks.