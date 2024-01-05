Break out the beer cans. That storm pushing up the East Coast may bring measurable snow to Central New York. Winter weather alerts have been issued across the state.

The coastal system moving through this weekend will produce moderate to heavy snowfall. How many beer cans you'll need to measure will depend on where you live.

Winter Storm Watch

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch from Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening.

WHERE: In New York, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan counties. In Pennsylvania, Susquehanna, Northern Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, and Southern Wayne counties.

Still some uncertainty in the exact track of the low pressure center. The Catskill and Pocono mountains have the best chance at seeing higher end amounts.

SNOW TOTALS: Anywhere from 4 to 12 inches of heavy snow is possible. The Utica/Rome area could see 6 to 8 inches while Cooperstown may get up to a foot.

CNY Long Range Forecast

Friday: A chance of snow showers, mainly before 7 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 24.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.

Saturday Night: Snow. Low around 28. East wind 10 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday: Snow. High near 33. The chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday Night: Snow likely before 8 pm, then a chance of snow showers between 8 pm and 2 am. Cloudy, with a low of around 27.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 24.

Tuesday: Rain and snow after 2 pm. High near 36. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night: Rain and snow. Low around 35. Windy. The chance of precipitation is 100%.

Wednesday: Showers. High near 45. Windy. The chance of precipitation is 100%.

Wednesday Night: Rain and snow showers. Low around 31. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.

