Avid Hikers Asked to Avoid the Adirondack Rail Trail; Here’s Why

If you planned to explore the Adirondack Rail Trail, you'll need to find another path for the time being.

One of the most exciting developments going on in the Adirondack Park is the construction of the Adirondack Rail Trail. Going into effect in 2020, the DOT has been working on sections of the trail at a time.

They've now begun work on one of the more popular sections of the trail...

Chad J Stokes from Getty Images Chad J Stokes from Getty Images loading...

Construction - Phase 1

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is urging community members, visitors, and recreationists to avoid the Adirondack Rail Trail. This is asked to ensure the protection of public safety and assist in timely completion of the project.

There is ongoing construction to complete Phase 1 of the project, spanning from the Lake Placid Depot to Saranac Lake Depot.

While some sections of the trail between Lake Placid and Saranac Lake may appear complete, crews are still working on the trail surface, parking areas, fencing, intersections, and more.

This area is closed for use and should be avoided until the project is completed.

Credit - NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Credit - NYS Department of Environmental Conservation loading...

Please Be Patient

DEC Regional Director Joe Zalewski is aware the community is eager to use the new trails, but says patience is needed until everything is finished

Construction workers and equipment must pause their work as people walk by, and with everyone's help in finding alternative trails during construction, we can all start using the improved Adirondack Rail Trail more quickly.

In the meantime, you're asked to use the variety of other options for outdoor recreation in the region. The Bloomingdale Bog Rail Trail, accessible along multiple points from Saranac Lake through Onchiota, boasts over 25 miles of maintained trails.

Henry's Woods and Heaven Hill Trails are also accessible from Bear Cub Road in Lake Placid. You can find other trails by visiting the DEC's website.

