Man Escapes Hospital, Swims Across Lake from Police in Upstate NY

What seemed like a strange call, took a whole team to track the runaway man down.

DEC Forest Rangers are always quick to lend a helping hand to the New York State Police whenever they need it. From burning campers to missing hikers, the two have always worked side-by-side to ensure the safety of everyone they serve.

But sometimes they get interesting calls that aren't as routine.

Hospital (Swim)away

NYSP recently requested DEC assistance in searching for a patient from Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake. The man ran away from the hospital, fleeing west and swimming across the entirety Lake Colby. That's a 272-acre body of water.

He was no threat to the public, but was listed as a potential danger to himself.

Knowing this was a unique case, they brought in the big guns. Forest Ranger Captain Burns gathered Rangers Corey and Rooney, and all three joined the NYSP in their search.

Quick Search & Arrest

Only 30 minutes after the call, Ranger Rooney spotted the patient, still in his hospital gown and blanket, running along the snowmobile trails behind the camp. He continued running towards the railroad tracks, where he was then spotted by Ranger Corey slightly after.

It took a short chase, but Corey was able to reach the patient and take him into custody. The man was then turned over to the NYSP, who brought him back to Adirondack Medical Center.

It's unknown why the man fled from the hospital, but he reportedly had mental health issues.

