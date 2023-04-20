More than 1,000 acres of land in New York has been burned over the past week in several counties.

New York State Department of Environment Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers have been busy this month. They've been called to 26 different wildfires in 16 counties over a one-week period. The fires from April 11 to 17, have burned nearly 1,000 acres of land.

The largest fires were in the town of Deerpark in Orange County where 300 acres burned, and in the town of Richmondville where the fire spanned Otsego and Schoharie counties, burning 241 more acres of land. The New York State Police Aviation teams were called in to help with both fires, performing dozens of water drops from the air, while Forest Rangers battled the blazes on the ground.

The relationship between Rangers and NYSP pilots is invaluable. Their training and experience make it possible to successfully contain these fires.

New York Burn Ban

The DEC reminds New Yorkers of the annual statewide burn ban prohibiting residential brush burning. The ban went into effect on March 16 and runs through May 14.

The largest cause of spring brushfires in New York is residential burning.

Dozens of Wildfires Every Year

DEC Forest Rangers put out dozens of wildfires every year across New York State. The quickly spreading fires spread quickly have burned hundreds of acres of farmland as well as killed forest life.

If you're interested in what types of fires are excluded from the ban or want information on fire safety and prevention, visit the DEC's website.

