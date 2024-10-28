Rockin’ Around The Rockefeller: World Famous 2024 Tree Chosen

Sound the trumpets. The world's most famous Christmas Tree has been chosen to light up Rockefeller Center the 2024 holiday season.

Whose yard did it come from this year? One in a state that hasn't been featured since 1959.

Travel to Rockefeller Center

The tree will make its way to Rockefeller Center in New York City with a special escort on November 9, where it'll be wrapped in more than 50,000 multi-colored, energy-saving LED lights and crowned with a 9-foot, 900-pound Swarovski star covered in 3 million crystals.

Live Tree Lighting

The official tree lighting will take place during "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" on NBC on December 4 at 8 PM.

"Guests of all ages will be treated to live music, kid-friendly activities, and a visit from Santa Claus and his elves."

Tree to Housing

After the holidays are over, the famous Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is milled into lumber and sent to Habitat for Humanity where it's used for affordable housing.

From Massachusetts to NYC

For the past 30 years, the head gardener for Rockefeller Center, Erik Pauze, is the man in charge of finding, nurturing and transporting the famous Norway Spruce to New York City.

The 2024 Rockefeller tree Pauze chose comes from West Stockbridge, Massachusetts, the first from the state since 1959.

The Albert family donated the 11-ton tree that stands 74 feet tall.

See the Tree in Person

You can see the 92nd Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in person.

It'll be on display between West 49th and 50th Streets and Fifth and Sixth Avenues and will be lit daily from 6 AM to 12 AM and 24 hours on Christmas Day.

