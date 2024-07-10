WATCH: 2 Airplanes Nearly Collide in Sky Over Central New York Planes
Talk about a close call. Two planes nearly collided in the skies over Central New York.
It happened at the Hancock International Airport in Syracuse, New York. Dashcam from a North Syracuse Police Department patrol car captured the near in-air collision late morning on Monday, July 5.
A Delta Connection flight was taking off, heading to LaGuardia airport in Queens when an American Eagle flight was getting ready to land on the same runway. The two planes were about 700 to 1,000 feet from each other.
You can watch the scary video that looks a lot closer from the ground than just a few hundred feet. The police officer can be seen pointing towards the two planes, worried a crash was about to happen.
FAA Investigating Close Call
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating the close call that could have been so much worse.
“An air traffic controller instructed Blue Streak Flight 5511 to go around at Syracuse Hancock International Airport to keep it safely separated from an aircraft that was departing on the same runway.”
Anyone who has a fear of flying like my husband probably shouldn't watch the video or they'll never get on another plane again.
