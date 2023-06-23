10 Best Fishing Lakes in New York to Reel in Big One

It's fishing season. With more than 7,500 freshwater lakes, ponds, and reservoirs in New York, there are plenty of places to drop a line. But where is the best place to reel in the big one this season?

Here are the Top 10 lakes in New York where you're sure to catch a fish worth talking about.

10 Best Lakes in New York To Reel in the Big One

First Time Monster

You never know what you might reel in on a New York lake. It could be a 35-pound monster from Lake Ontario. Not bad for a first-time angler.

Fishing License

If you want to fish in New York State, you'll need a fishing license if you are 16 years of age or older:

Freshwater fish by angling, spearing, hooking, longbow, and tip-ups.

Frogs by spearing, catching with the hands, or by use of a club or hook.

Freshwater baitfish for personal use.

No Fishing License Required

Fishing on a licensed fishing preserve.

Fishing during the free fishing weekend.

Fishing at a free fishing clinic.

A resident landowner primarily engaged in farming (including lessees and members of their immediate families) when fishing on farm lands they are occupying and cultivating.

A farm fish pond license holder (including members of their immediate families) fishing on waters covered by the license.

A Native American living and fishing on reservation land.

A patient residing at a qualifying U.S. Veterans Administration hospital or facility in New York State.

Map & Fees

Want to see all the places you can fish across the state? The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has a map of all the spots where you can drop a line.

Fishing License Fees

$25 for the year

$12 for 7 days

$5 for 1 day

Prices double for out-of-state residents who want to fish in New York.

