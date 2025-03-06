15 Fast Food Sauces We Loved Before They Disappeared And Broke Our Hearts
We all have that one fast food sauce that we just love.
For example, I don't care what you say about Arby's. Just never say a bad word about their Bronco Berry Sauce, which is just the perfect compliment for jalapeno poppers.
That horsey sauce is pretty good, too. (Yeah, I said it)
And while I am lucky those sauces have stuck around, plenty of other fast food toppings have disappeared after amassing a cult-like following. McDonald's Szechuan Sauce has come and gone several times since it debuted more than 20 years ago.
Fans of Taco Bell's Baja Sauce haven't been as lucky. Instead of getting a return encounter with their favorite sauce, they're stuck having to buy bottles for upwards of $13 on Amazon.
Here is a look at 15 fast food sauces we (mostly) loved before they disappeared from the menu.
15 Fast Food Sauces We Loved Before They Disappeared
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
