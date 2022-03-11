All Aboard! Scenic Train Ride Takes You Through The Beautiful Finger Lakes

If you and your family would love to take a train ride through the beautiful Finger Lakes... we have some BIG news for you.

The Finger Lakes Railway Excursion is making a return this year, and in a very big way. Not only do they plan on adding more trips, but they have added a whole new train car to their inventory.

The Trinity Railway Express car was built back in 1954 and bought from the Dallas Area Rapid Transit. Sitting up to 88 passengers, the cart was originally used to transport people between Dallas and Fort Worth.

The hopes of buying this new passenger car is to add more trips in their schedule. With the new car, The Finger Lakes Railway will be able to make shorter trips from Geneva to Auburn, as well as from Geneva to Solvay. There is also the potential to create a trip from Geneva to Canandaigua later this summer.

We haven't even gotten to the big news yet!

According to local photographer John Kucko, The Finger Lakes Railway is working to get an excursion open and operating from Himrod, NY to Watkins Glen. This would provide some of the best views of Seneca Lake along the ride, something that hasn't been seen in almost a decade.

The excursion would allow for wine tours, themed rides, and so much more. They are estimating the project would take roughly two years to complete. But the wait will be worth it for the fun in store on the railways.

The Finger Lakes Railway will be releasing more information as their plans develop. Visit their website to stay up to date with the latest information.

