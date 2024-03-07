Wolfgang Van Halen and Family Donate $100,000 to Music Programs

Wolfgang Van Halen and his family have donated $100,000 to the Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation to help get musical instruments in schools.

“Music has been a huge part of my life, and it is our family’s great pleasure to help support music education programs and bring the gift of music to students across the country,” Wolfgang said via statement. “Music education has proven to be a huge contributor toward a student’s success in school and in life.”

The Van Halen donation will kickstart the foundation's Adopt A School campaign, with $1,000 going to each of the first 100 participating schools.

According to the foundation’s survey, 68% of schools turn away students from the music program because of a lack of instruments. Others interested in getting involved are encouraged to go to the campaign’s website.

Eddie Van Halen Was a Major Supporter of Mr. Holland's Opus

The Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation was a cause near and dear to Eddie Van Halen. The guitar great was involved with the organization over the last decade of his life and supported their desire to make music education accessible to everyone.

Following his death in 2020, Van Halen left “a meaningful percentage of his estate to the organization in his will.”

Wolfgang has remained active with the foundation even after his father’s passing. Proceeds from his debut solo single, “Distance,” were donated to Mr. Holland’s Opus. The song, which was inspired by his famous father, reached No. 1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay Chart and later earned a Grammy nomination.

Watch Wolfgang Van Halen's Video Supporting Mr. Holland's Opus