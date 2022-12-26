Abandoned properties don't always appear to be abandoned, until you take a closer look. This particular home in Upstate New York would give you the impression that people live but but maybe they are on a vacation. A long vacation. As you will see however, nobody had been here in years. As a matter of fact it looked like the owners left abruptly and left everything behind. Including a stunning discovery sitting in the garage.

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

What happens to a family that, at one time, occupies a home. Old photographs, high school mementos and maybe a family height chart on the wall can be evidence that people just like you and me once lived here but now are gone. As for this home, you will see there are clues that this family also enjoyed the finer things.

Several pianos were left behind but what blows my mind most is what they left in the garage. If you are a car person, and even if you aren't, you will be amazed at this garage find.

With it's location a secret as to not invite vandalism, which sadly happens often. Some of these locations remain deteriorating, others are knocked down and, as reported in this case, some are sold.

J&M Explorations conducted a respectful exploration that revealed several pianos, an air hockey table and grand woodwork and architecture inside this mansion. Go to the end to see that garage find.

