Rolling Stones Tease New Song With Stevie Wonder and Lady Gaga

The Rolling Stones have released a teaser clip of one of their new songs, "Sweet Sounds of Heaven," featuring Stevie Wonder and Lady Gaga.

The band shared a short video on their social media, which you can see below. The entire song will be released on Wednesday.

"Sweet Sounds of Heaven" will appear on the Stones' upcoming album, Hackney Diamonds, which is set for release on Oct. 20. It's the band's first album of all original material since 2005's A Bigger Bang, plus their first since the death of drummer Charlie Watts in 2021.

So far, they've released one track from the album, "Angry," which premiered with a video.

What to Expect From the Rolling Stones' 'Hackney Diamonds'

In addition to Wonder and Gaga, Paul McCartney and Elton John are also guests on the LP. There are also contributions from original Stones bassist Bill Wyman, who left the band in 1993. The album was produced by Andrew Watt.

The LP also includes two songs that feature Watts on drums that he worked on before his death. Steve Jordan, a longtime collaborator of Keith Richards in his solo career, has been serving as his replacement. "Ever since Charlie has gone, it's different," Richards noted when the album was first announced.

"We wouldn't have put this album out if we didn't really like it," Mick Jagger noted. "We must say that we are quite pleased with it ... and we hope you all like it."