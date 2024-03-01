Watch an Exclusive ‘Rolling Stones Live at the Wiltern’ Clip

The Rolling Stones have unveiled a new clip from their upcoming The Rolling Stones Live at the Wiltern DVD, featuring the band performing "Dance, Part 1" on Nov. 4, 2002 at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles.

You can view the exclusive clip below.

The Wiltern show was part of the Rolling Stones' tour that year celebrating their 40th anniversary as a band, plus the release of the 40 Licks compilation in September 2002. On that tour, the Stones played primarily large arenas and stadiums, but the Wiltern, with a capacity of a little under 2,000, was much more intimate and allowed the band to reach much deeper into their vast song catalog. Other songs in the set list included "Can't You Hear Me Knocking" featuring Jim Keltner on drums and a cover of B.B. King's "Rock Me Baby."

Live at the Wiltern, available in DVD, two-CD, Blu-ray and two-CD, double CD and three-LP formats, will arrive on March 8.

"People want to pull the rug out from under you," Keith Richards told Rolling Stone in October of 2002, speaking to the criticism the band occasionally faced for touring at their age, "because they're bald and fat and can't move for shit. It's pure physical envy — that we shouldn't be here. 'How dare they defy logic?' If I didn't think it would work, I would be the first to say, 'Forget it.' But we're fighting people's misconceptions about what rock & roll is supposed to be."

The Stones are scheduled to launch a new North American tour on April 28.

'The Rolling Stones Live at the Wiltern' Track Listing

CD1:

"Jumpin’ Jack Flash"

"Live With Me"

"Neighbours"

"Hand of Fate"

"No Expectations"

"Beast of Burden"

"Stray Cat Blues"

"Dance, Part 1"

"Everybody Needs Somebody To Love" (with Solomon Burke)

"That’s How Strong My Love Is"

"Going To A Go-Go"

"Band Introductions"

CD2:

"Thru And Thru"

"You Don’t Have To Mean It"

"Can’t You Hear Me Knocking"

"Rock Me Baby"

"Bitch"

"Honky Tonk Women"

"Start Me Up"

"Brown Sugar"

"Tumbling Dice"