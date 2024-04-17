May 2024 New Music Releases

A pair of hard rock's best-known figures return with solo projects, while Black Sabbath delves into one of their lesser-known eras. Guest stars also play a big role in some of May 2024's most notable new music releases.

Slash pays homage to some of his earliest influences on the blues-focused Orgy of the Damned. As with his self-titled 2010 solo album, each song on Orgy of the Damned features a different vocalist – including Brian Johnson, Billy Gibbons, Paul Rodgers, Chris Robinson, Iggy Pop and others.

Sabbath has returned to their collaborations with Tony Martin on the four-disc Anno Domini 1989-1995, featuring newly remastered versions of 1989's Headless Cross, 1990's Tyr, 1994's Cross Purposes and 1995's Forbidden. The latter was personally remixed by guitarist Tony Iommi for this collection.

Little Feat makes their initial album-length foray into the blues with Sam Clayton as the featured vocalist on Sam's Place. Clayton has primarily served as the percussionist and backing singer since joining in 1972. John Oates' first solo project since 2018's Arkansas is titled Reunion, but unfortunately does not mark the end of recent disagreements with Daryl Hall.

Sebastian Bach's new solo album, Child Within the Man, features special turns on guitar by John 5, Steve Stevens and Orianthi. Kings of Leon return with Can We Please Have Fun, their first new release since 2021's When You See Yourself. The month's reissues also include a deep dive into Yes' 1994 LP Talk, with eight additional bonus studio tracks and a previously unreleased live concert.

More information on these and other pending rock albums can be found below. Remember to follow our continuously updated list of new music releases for details on records issued throughout the year.

May 3

Indigo Girls, Glitter & Doom: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Maurice White [Earth Wind and Fire], Manifestation: Deluxe Edition

Melanie, Central Park 1974 (2CD set)

The Yardbirds, The Ultimate Live at the BBC (4CD box)

Various artists, Holland-Dozier-Holland: Detroit 1969-1977 (4CD box)

May 10

John Entwistle [The Who], John Entwistle: The Ox Box Set (6CD box)

Kings of Leon, Can We Please Have Fun

Peter Gabriel, Back to Front: Live in London (Blu-ray)

Queen, Queen Rock Montreal (2CD/3LP)

Sebastian Bach [Skid Row], Child Within the Man

The Staple Singers, Africa ’80

May 17

Collective Soul, Here to Eternity

Don McLean, American Boys

Joe Bonamassa, Live at the Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra (CD/DVD set)

John Oates, Reunion

Kerry King [Slayer], From Hell I Rise

Little Feat, Sam's Place

Oliver Wakeman [Yes], Anam Cara

Pink Floyd, Animals 2018 Remix: Dolby Atmos (Blu-ray/digital)

Robin Trower, Bridge of Sighs (4CD 50th anniversary edition)

Slash, Orgy of the Damned

Various artists, Long Distance Love: A Sweet Relief Tribute to Lowell George (Elvis Costello, Ben Harper, Dave Alvin, others)

May 24

Lenny Kravitz, Blue Electric Light

Paul Weller, 66

Michael Shrieve [Santana], Drums of Compassion

Rainbow, Boston 1981

Yes, Talk (expanded 4CD anniversary reissue)

May 31

Anthony Phillips [Genesis], The Golden Hour: Private Parts and Pieces XII

Black Sabbath, Anno Domini 1989-1995 (4CD box)

Crowded House, Gravity Stairs

Enuff Z'nuff, The 1987 Demos

Howard Jones, Human's Lib; Dream Into Action (CD and Blu-ray reissues)

Iron Butterfly, Live at the Galaxy 1967

The Rascals, It's Wonderful: The Atlantic Studio Recordings (7CD box)

Ratt, Rarities

R.E.M., Fables of the Reconstruction (vinyl reissue)

Richard Thompson, Ship to Shore

Ringo Starr, Crooked Boy (black vinyl/compact disc EP release)

Squackett [Chris Squire and Steve Hackett], A Life Within a Day (CD and Blu-ray reissue)

Various artists, No Songs Tomorrow: Darkwave, Ethereal Rock and Cold Wave 1981-1990 (4CD box with the Cure, Dead Can Dance, Cocteau Twins, Soft Cell, others)

June and Beyond

Bon Jovi, Forever

Loverboy, Live in ’82 (CD/Blu-ray set)

Robert Hunter [Grateful Dead], Tales of the Great Rum Runners (2CD deluxe edition)

Black Country Communion, V

David Bowie, Rock 'n' Roll Star (5CD/Blu-ray box)

Grateful Dead, Mars Hotel: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition

Jethro Tull, Bursting Out: The Inflated Edition (expanded 3CD/3DVD reissue)

Phish, Evolve

Jackson Browne, For Everyman (vinyl reissue)

Top 30 Rock Albums of 2023 Big returns, genre moves and records reliable legends mark the year's best. Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci

Rock’s Most Expensive Out-of-Print LPs