Hear Guns N’ Roses Sound Check Unreleased Song ‘Perhaps’

Guns N' Roses have tantalized their fans in recent years by teasing new music and, occasionally, actually releasing it. They added more fuel to the fire this week by sound checking an unreleased track called "Perhaps" ahead of their Monday show in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Diligent fans who waited outside Yarkon Park captured short videos of the band working through the song, which you can watch below. Hardcore GNR fans will recognize "Perhaps" as one of the much-buzzed-about songs from the Chinese Democracy sessions that's yet to see a proper release. It leaked online in 2019 along with a slew of other demos from the long-gestating album, which were housed in a storage unit previously owned by former A&R executive Tom Zutaut. "Perhaps" is of special interest because it was presumed to feature Brian May on guitar.

It's unclear whether Guns N' Roses will unleash any "new" or previously unreleased songs on their ongoing world tour. They shook up their set list considerably on opening night, digging up the Use Your Illusion tracks "Bad Obsession" and "Pretty Tied Up" and Appetite for Destruction deep cut "Anything Goes" for the first time in more than 30 years. They also covered the U.K. Subs' "Down on the Farm," originally released on The Spaghetti Incident?, for the first time since 2006.

Guns N' Roses last released new music in 2021 when they unveiled a pair of revamped Chinese Democracy-era singles, "Absurd" and "Hard Skool." They began adding both songs to their set lists at different points in that year's tour, so the live debut of "Perhaps" at a later date is not out of the question.

Guitarist Slash also told radio host Eddie Trunk in October that he "want[s] to go in and cut a whole brand new [Guns N' Roses] record at some point, probably sooner than later." He said the band has a handful of unreleased new songs, including "a couple of epic ones coming out, so I'm excited about that."