Green Day Joined by Billie Eilish at FireAid Benefit

Green Day had the distinction of being the opening act at the star-studded FireAid benefit concert in Los Angeles tonight.

The punk rock trio opted to open with “Last Night on Earth,” the poignant tune from their 2009 album 21st Century Breakdown. With lyrics such as “If I lose everything in the fire,

I'm sendin' all my love to you,” the song carried extra weight on the evening. The moment was made even more powerful by a surprise appearance by Billie Eilish, one of pop’s brightest stars and a Los Angeles native. Eilish – who will later perform her own set from the Intuit Dome, joined Green Day during the second verse of “Last Night on Earth,” much to the thrill of the crowd in attendance.

Eilish departed after one song, leaving Green Day to rock through two more tunes. “Los Angeles, we are still alive. This is California and we’re all in this together,” frontman Billie Joe Armstrong declared before launching into “Still Breathing.” Green Day closed their three-song set with a rendition of their classic hit “When I Come Around.”

Prior to the start of FireAid, Green Day told NBC Los Angeles that it would be “the most significant performance we have ever done.” Though the band was formed in the Bay Area, they’ve often expressed their Californian pride.

Further FireAid performers include Red Hot Chili Peppers, Sting, John Fogerty, Stevie Nicks and the Black Crowes. Proceeds from the event will be "distributed for short-term relief efforts and long-term initiatives to prevent future fire disasters throughout Southern California." More information can be found at FireAidLA.org.