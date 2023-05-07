5 Ways To Save Lots Of Money On Your Electric Bill In New York
With summertime on the way, there's one thing that we know is coming that we have been waiting on for a long time and that's warmer temperatures; and while we all love the hot weather, I think that I can speak for most of us when I say I am not looking forward to those summertime electric bills.
If you're fortunate enough to have an air conditioner at home, either central air or window units, we're all but assured that it's going to be running all summer long. Especially since the Farmers Almanac is calling for temps in 2023 to be scorching hot this year.
MORE: Get A Free Air Conditioner This Summer From New York State
So if you're dreading those super high electric bills this summer, there are a few things that you can do to help lower your costs.
How To Lower Your Electric Costs This Summer?
Use A Smart Thermostat
One of the best ways to make the most of your air conditioner this summer is to use a programmable thermostat. Setting your thermostat to only cool your house when you are home will ensure that you aren't running up the bills when you're not even home.
Upgrade To Energy Efficient Appliances
Having old and inefficient appliances in your house can have a huge impact on your energy costs. Think about replacing these items because it can really save you money in the long run. There are even programs in New York that will replace them for you for free.
Sign Up For Your Utility Companies Discount & Rebate Program
Every utility company in New York State offers ways for you to save money on your energy costs. Some will even replace your heating or cooling unit for you. Just make sure you read the fine print to understand what all comes with it.
Use Solar Power
One great way to save money on your electric bill is to use solar power. Now you could install some solar panels on your roof and begin utilizing the sun to power your home, and thus use less electricity from the grid. But if that isn't feasible, you can also sign up for your local Community Solar program and get the financial benefits of solar energy without having to install any equipment on your house.
Turn On Your Ceiling Fan
Believe it or not, if you turn your ceiling fan on and flip that little switch on it to make the fan spin counterclockwise, it will actually pull the hot air up and push the cooler air down. Doing this will help cool things off at a fraction of the cost of an air conditioner.