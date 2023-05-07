5 Ways To Save Lots Of Money On Your Electric Bill In New York

With summertime on the way, there's one thing that we know is coming that we have been waiting on for a long time and that's warmer temperatures; and while we all love the hot weather, I think that I can speak for most of us when I say I am not looking forward to those summertime electric bills.

If you're fortunate enough to have an air conditioner at home, either central air or window units, we're all but assured that it's going to be running all summer long. Especially since the Farmers Almanac is calling for temps in 2023 to be scorching hot this year.

MORE: Get A Free Air Conditioner This Summer From New York State

So if you're dreading those super high electric bills this summer, there are a few things that you can do to help lower your costs.

How To Lower Your Electric Costs This Summer?

Google To Buy Smart Thermostat Maker Nest For 3.2 Billion Getty Images loading...

Use A Smart Thermostat

One of the best ways to make the most of your air conditioner this summer is to use a programmable thermostat. Setting your thermostat to only cool your house when you are home will ensure that you aren't running up the bills when you're not even home.

Detroit Edison Offers Cash For "Clunker" Refrigerators Getty Images loading...

Upgrade To Energy Efficient Appliances

Having old and inefficient appliances in your house can have a huge impact on your energy costs. Think about replacing these items because it can really save you money in the long run. There are even programs in New York that will replace them for you for free.

Young woman looking at utility bill. Getty Images loading...

Sign Up For Your Utility Companies Discount & Rebate Program

Every utility company in New York State offers ways for you to save money on your energy costs. Some will even replace your heating or cooling unit for you. Just make sure you read the fine print to understand what all comes with it.

Pavagada Solar Farm Propels India Towards Climate Goals Getty Images loading...

Use Solar Power

One great way to save money on your electric bill is to use solar power. Now you could install some solar panels on your roof and begin utilizing the sun to power your home, and thus use less electricity from the grid. But if that isn't feasible, you can also sign up for your local Community Solar program and get the financial benefits of solar energy without having to install any equipment on your house.

Cooling Off Moment Editorial/Getty Images loading...

Turn On Your Ceiling Fan

Believe it or not, if you turn your ceiling fan on and flip that little switch on it to make the fan spin counterclockwise, it will actually pull the hot air up and push the cooler air down. Doing this will help cool things off at a fraction of the cost of an air conditioner.

Top 50 Summer Restaurants in Buffalo and Western New York Check out some of the best spots for food and drinks this spring and summer across Western New York!

These Counties Have The Most HEAP Recipients Per Capita In New York HEAP usage across the state has increased in the last few years.