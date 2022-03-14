37 Most Redneck Things Hilariously Done in True New York Fashion

Who in the Sam Hill says rednecks are only from the south. Hold my beer! I reckon New Yorkers are fixin' to show y'all how it's really done.

Redneck is a term that's used for Americans who are described as crass, unsophisticated, and usually associated with the Southern United States. "Its meaning stems from the sunburn found on farmers' necks dating back to the late 19th century," according to Wikipedia.

Hold your horses! Dems fightin' words. New York is full of farmers and rednecks who know how to have a granny slappin' good time and here's proof.

Toilet Garden

New Yorkers are very creative when it comes to toilets. There's an entire garden of them in Upstate New York.

Potsdam officials tried to get Frederick “Hank” Robar to remove his famous toilet garden for 16 years, saying he was in violation of the junk storage law. The case was eventually taken to federal court where Robar won, barring anyone from touching his toilets.

The potties are filled with plastic flowers Robar picks up at the dollar store. And people come from all around the see the redneck display on his lawn. "There are some people that just don't like them. They think it's disgusting. But I get more thumbs up than thumbs down. People stop 4 to 5 times a day taking pictures."

Amish Buggy Donuts

There are Amish rednecks too. This one likes to rip donuts. "I can’t believe how viral it went," said Hunter Kampnich, who captured the viral video.