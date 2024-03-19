Possible New Law Has Liquor Store Owners In New York Mad

Liquor store owners in New York are concerned about a potential new law. But, the law could benefit consumers.

New York State Senate Bill S6786/A6989 is at the center of the controversy. The bill, which is sponsored by Senator Liz Krueger, would allow grocery stores to sell wine.

Establishes supermarket wine licenses to sell from the licensed premises wine in sealed containers for consumption off such premises.

If passed, the law would establish supermarket wine licenses, permitting grocery stores in New York State to sell wine in addition to the beer, cider, and wine products they already sell. In order to be approved for a license, stores would need to be classified as full-service grocery stores with at least 65 percent of their sales coming from food-related products. That would disqualify a Walmart or a Target from selling wine.

As someone who has lived in states where grocery stores can sell liquor and wine, I think it's a good thing. I understand that liquor stores in New York don't want the competition, but people will still have to buy liquor from them. I don't drink wine anymore, but if I did, it would be quite convenient to pick up a bottle while I'm doing my grocery shopping, rather than having to make an additional trip to the liquor store. And the great thing about competition is that it usually benefits consumers. Liquor stores might be inclined to offer better deals on wine to entice shoppers to buy wine from them in bulk rather than enjoying the convenience of picking up a bottle while food shopping.

According to WKBW, liquor store owners are in their feelings about the potential law.

Steve Glamuzina, Co-owner of Georgetown Square Wine and Liquor in Buffalo, told Channel 7,

Imagine your business giving 30-40% of your revenue to somebody else, how long are you going to be around? Not much longer. The playing field is tilted so much in their favor that there’s no way we would be able to survive.

The bill is currently in committee.

