Meat Products Recalled In New York Due To Health Threat

It's another day and another food recall is threatening the health of New Yorkers. Fratelli Beretta USA, Inc., of Mount Olive, New Jersey, has issued a recall. The company is recalling its ready-to-eat meat charcuterie products containing Coppa. These products may pose a health threat to New York residents.

The meat may be under-processed. Due to the under processing, there may be contamination with foodborne pathogens, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced.

These products can be identified by the establishment number they bear - “EST. M47967 or M7543B” inside the USDA mark of inspection or in inkjet print on the front of the package. The products were shipped to New York and nationwide. The products could potentially be at the center of a Salmonella outbreak.

FSIS is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state public health partners to investigate a multistate outbreak of Salmonella. FSIS collected unopened RTE Coppa product as part of the investigation, which tested positive for Salmonella, but that product was not released into commerce.

The charcuterie products were recalled on January 3, 2024, due to possible Salmonella contamination. A public health alert was issued on January 18, 2024, by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. Please be aware, that if you consume this product, you could become sick.

Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 6 hours to 6 days after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days.

If you have purchased any of these products, please do not consume them. FSIS is concerned that these products may be in the refrigerators of retailers and consumers. Please throw the products away or return to the place of purchase.

